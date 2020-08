Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea fell below 300 for the first time in five days.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters reported 299 new cases compiled in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m. Sunday, raising the accumulated total to 19-thousand-699.The daily number soared to 441 on Thursday but has been steadily dropping over the subsequent three days. It fell below 400 on Friday and Saturday and dropped below 300 Sunday for the first time since Tuesday when it marked 280.Of the new cases reported Saturday, 283 are domestic infections with 114 in Seoul, 77 in Gyeonggi Province and 12 in Incheon, totaling 203 from the metro area.Of the 16 imported cases, seven were detected upon arrival at airports or sea ports.Two more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 323.