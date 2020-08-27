S. Korea Enforces Strengthened Social Distancing Guidelines in Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Sunday began to enforce strengthened social distancing guidelines in the greater Seoul area in efforts to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced on Saturday that the tougher social distancing rules will be enforced until next Sunday on high-risk facilities in the metro area.Under the eight-day restriction, restaurants, bars and bakeries in Seoul and its surrounding areas can operate until 9 p.m., and only takeaway and delivery will be permitted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.For franchise coffee chains, only takeout or delivery will be permitted regardless of operating hours.Fitness centers and all indoor sport facilities are required to close, and visits to nursing homes in the capital area will also be banned.Health authorities called for citizens' active cooperation in the strengthened social distancing rules, urging them to cancel meetings and events and stay home.