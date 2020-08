Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Maysak is heading north from the waters east of the Philippines on Sunday and is expected to affect the Korean Peninsula in the middle of this week.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that the season's ninth typhoon will reach the waters west of Japan's Okinawa Island on Tuesday.The typhoon is expected to move up to South Korea's southern waters on Wednesday and then the southern port city of Busan early on Thursday.The weather agency said that the typhoon will move up and pass along Ulsan, Gyeongju and Pohang to exit into the East Sea on Thursday morning.Although Maysak is a mid-strength typhoon at the moment, it could become very powerful with a maximum windspeed of some 50 meters per second around Monday.