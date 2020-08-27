Seoul City Designates 'Week of Standstill' for Seoulites

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has designed this week as a week of standstill for ten million citizens in an effort to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup announced the designation on Sunday during an online press briefing.The acting mayor urged citizens to faithfully abide by the enhanced social distancing guidelines for the greater Seoul area until next Sunday, asking them to refrain from meetings and outdoor activities during the period.Seo said that now is the time for citizens to share pain, asking them to have a sense of crisis and that they need to give up even their daily life from Sunday.The acting mayor said that it will be a very painful, long week for the self-employed and small businesses, but the nation could face a worst situation if it fails to contain the further spread of the virus.