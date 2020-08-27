Menu Content

Typhoon Maysak Expected to Reach S. Korea's Southern Region Thursday

Write: 2020-08-31 09:20:54Update: 2020-08-31 09:30:40

Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Maysak, currently heading north from waters south of Japan's Okinawa, is expected to hit South Korea's southern region early on Thursday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast on Monday that the season's ninth typhoon will pass west of Japan's Okinawa on Tuesday morning and arrive 440 kilometers south of Jeju Island early on Wednesday.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the southern coastal areas in South Gyeongsang Province early on Thursday.

Jeju Island and South Jeolla Province are likely to come under the indirect influence of the typhoon as early as Tuesday afternoon. When the typhoon arrives, the entire country could see effects from Wednesday. 

Although Maysak is a "strong" typhoon at the moment, it could become very powerful with a maximum windspeed of 47 meters per second around Monday afternoon.
