Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, Seoul City will reduce nighttime bus operations by 20 percent until Sunday, in line with enhanced social distancing guidelines for the greater Seoul area.The Seoul Metropolitan Government reported the plan to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday.The number of city bus operations after 9 p.m. on 325 routes will decrease by 910 from 45-hundred. The move will not apply to shuttles and buses operating on busy lines.The move is expected to increase the interval between buses to up to 30 minutes from the current five to 20 minutes.A city official said that with the 20 percent reduction, bus operations will drop to levels normally seen on weekend evenings, adding the move sends a social message urging citizens to return home early.