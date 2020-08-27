Typhoon Maysak Forecast to Bring Strong Winds, Much Rain to S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Maysak, which is edging towards the Korean peninsula from south of Japan, is expected to develop into a strong system packing winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said as of 3 p.m. Monday, the ninth typhoon of the season was passing 270 kilometers south of Okinawa, Japan and moving northwest at a speed of 37 kilometers per hour.The KMA forecast the closest the typhoon can get to South Korea is Wednesday night when it passes near Jeju and early Thursday when it makes landfall near the southern port city of Busan and affects nearby southern coastal areas.The radius of the typhoon is currently 380 kilometers, raising the likelihood that the entire nation could come under its influence by Thursday.Much precipitation is expected to accompany the typhoon with Jeju and South Jeolla Province forecast to see rain from Tuesday and the rest of the nation from Wednesday.More than 400 millimeters of rain may be in store for mountainous areas in Jeju and eastern coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province, while 100 to 300 millimeters are forecast in other parts of South Gyeongsang and Jeju and eastern parts of Gangwon Province.