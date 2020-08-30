Typhoon Maysak Approaching Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Maysak has become a "very powerful" storm and is approaching waters south of Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the season's ninth typhoon was traveling northward over waters some 160 kilometers southwest of Japan's Okinawa Island as of 3 a.m. Tuesday.The typhoon is expected to reach a point about 600 kilometers south of Jeju Island at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.The very powerful typhoon is forecast to land near the country's southern port city of Busan early on Thursday and move up through southeastern cities before exiting into the East Sea.The weather agency said the entire country is likely to come under the influence of the typhoon until Thursday, beginning with Jeju Island.The typhoon will bring rain to Jeju earlier on Tuesday and South Jeolla Province by that night. Rain and strong winds are forecast for the entire country on Wednesday and Thursday.