Domestic flights were cancelled on Wednesday morning as Typhoon Maysak is moving closer to southern waters of South Korea.According to the Korea Airports Corporation, a total of 60 flights were cancelled at local airports.Gimpo International Airport in Seoul cancelled 46 flights bound for Jeju Island, while eight flights bound for Busan were cancelled.Typhoon alerts are in place for airports in Jeju, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Sacheon.Typhoon Maysak is expected to pass through waters east of Jeju Island on Wednesday evening and reach southern waters near Busan early Thursday.