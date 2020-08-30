Hundreds of Flights Cancelled as Maysak Approaches

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of domestic flights have been cancelled as Typhoon Maysak, the season's ninth tropical storm, rapidly approaches the Korean Peninsula.According to the Korea Airports Corporation on Wednesday, 437 domestic flights scheduled to depart from airports around the country have been cancelled.One-hundred-80 flights scheduled to depart from Jeju Airport were cancelled as of 10:30 a.m., with 149 more from Gimpo Airport and 40 from Gimhae Airport in the southeast.Wind shear warnings have been issued for Jeju Airport, while typhoon warnings are in place for Jeju, Gimhae, Muan, Ulsan, Cheongju, Daegu, Yeosu, Gwangju and Sacheon airports.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said as of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Typhoon Maysak was traveling north from waters 240 kilometers south of Jeju Island's Seogwipo region at a speed of 23 kilometers per hour.The typhoon is forecast to land along the southern coast from South Gyeongsang Province early Thursday, before traveling through the eastern regions into the East Sea.