Maysak Pounds Jeju Island as Typhoon Moves to Korean Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Maysak has hit Jeju hard even before it passes the island on its way to the Korean Peninsula, causing a blackout that affected thousands of households on the southern resort island.Accompanying winds of up to 45 meters per second, the typhoon was forecast to come closest to Jeju between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and pass through seas east of the island before landing about 80 kilometers north of Busan at around 3 a.m. Thursday.According to authorities on Jeju, however, some ports and harbors were submerged earlier in the day, forcing vehicles nearby to leave the areas while residents living close to streams were evacuated amid a growing possibility of flooding.According to the Jeju branch of Korea Electric Power Corporation, seven-thousand-494 households across the island province suffered power outages until 6 p.m. Wednesday.Until 5 p.m., some parts of Mount Halla saw 430 millimeters of rain while maximum wind speed reached up to 35-point-eight meters per second in the southern Jeju city of Seogwipo.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) urged the entire nation to brace for further impact from the typhoon, which is expected to pack winds of 108 to 180 kilometers per hour until early Thursday morning.