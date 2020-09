Photo : YONHAP News

Operations of four nuclear reactors have been halted on Thursday due to the effects of Typhoon Maysak.The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission(NSSC) said that Shin Kori Unit 1 stopped automatically at 12:46 a.m., followed by Unit 2 at 1:12 a.m. Kori Unit 3 and Kori Unit 4 also halted operations at around 3 a.m.The nuclear safety agency suspects possible problems in power transmission lines due to the typhoon might have caused the automatic suspensions.The NSSC said it sent a team to look into the exact cause of the suspension, adding that the reactors are safe and there were no radiation leaks.