N. Korea to Punish Officials over Typhoon Casualties

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will punish officials from its Kangwon Province and the city of Wonsan for the dozens of lives lost from Tyhpoon Maysak due to poorly implemented disaster prevention measures.The ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmum said Saturday that a disciplinary meeting was held Thursday to garner lessons from the irresponsible attitude displayed by local officials whose failure to execute party guidelines on preventing typhoon damage has resulted in casualties.The paper scolded the officials, calling out their "perfunctory mannerisms" even as leader Kim Jong-un had ordered thorough measures and preparations to avoid loss of life.The paper said residents were not evacuated from at-risk buildings and the responsible officials would be sternly punished for their "anti-party" behavior.The city of Wonsan is known to have suffered heavy damage with up to 200 millimeters of rain falling throughout Wednesday and Thursday.