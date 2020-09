Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported COVID-19 cases that are also presumed to be infections involving seasonal influenza.Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said in a media briefing on Wednesday that there were cases of people in the country who tested positive for both COVID-19 and the flu.She said further details will be announced later after confirmation and analysis.While noting that similar cases are also being reported overseas, Jeong cautioned that more analysis is required to determine whether double infections are deadlier than COVID-19 infections or aggravate symptoms.Such cases were revealed as health authorities are encouraging the public to be vaccinated against seasonal flu amid the prospect that the pandemic is likely to be prolonged.