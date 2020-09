Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 136 COVID-19 infections were confirmed in South Korea throughout Friday.South Korean quarantine authorities on Saturday announced the tally from the previous day, raising the nation's accumulated total to 22-thousand 55.The latest figures mark the tenth consecutive day that South Korea has seen less than 200 confirmed infections.The number of reported cases started to rise in mid-August, reaching a peak of 441 on August 26, before falling back below 200 on September 2.Among the 136 newly-detected infections, 118 were locally transmitted while 18 were imported from overseas.