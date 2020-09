Photo : YONHAP News

During the Chuseok holiday, people will only be allowed to order take-out at expressway rest stops to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.The Korea Expressway Corporation said Friday that for six days, starting from September 29, restaurants at all expressway rest stops will be prohibited from serving food and will only be allowed to provide take-out services.The corporation said it will also carry out temperature checks at stores and compile visitor logs in various manners, including manually and through a QR code-based electronic entry system.An official at the corporation said the latest measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. The official urged people who’ll be using rest stops during the holiday to wear masks, keep a distance from others and refrain from staying in crowded or enclosed places for too long.