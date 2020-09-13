Suga Thanks Moon for Congratulatory Message and Calls South Korea 'Important Neighbor'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has thanked President Moon Jae-in for his congratulatory message following his recent appointment replacing outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe.Presidential Spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a media briefing on Monday that Suga sent a reply to Moon’s congratulatory letter, while the new Japanese leader stressed that the two countries are important neighbors.According to the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman, Suga also expressed hope in the letter delivered last Saturday that the two countries will overcome difficult bilateral issues and build future-oriented relations.Moon sent his letter last Wednesday, following Suga’s appointment as the new Japanese prime minister earlier and proposed joint efforts to further advance Seoul-Tokyo relations.Suga, who had long served as Chief Cabinet Secretary under Abe, succeeded his boss who stepped down due to health issues, and is widely expected to continue many of his policies regarding bilateral ties which have been strained under the previous leader's term.