S. Korea's Producer Prices Grow for 3rd Month in August

South Korea's producer prices rose for the third straight month in August due to the rising prices of oil goods and agricultural products.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the producer price index for all commodities came to 103-point-19 last month, up point-five percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, marks the third straight month of on-month increase after remaining flat in May.Compared with a year earlier, however, the producer prices fell point-five percent in August, posting a decline for six straight months.Producer prices of agriculture, livestock and fishery products jumped six-point-one percent on-month in August, with the prices of agricultural products soaring 16 percent due mainly to the country's longest-ever monsoon season.Prices of industrial goods gained point-two percent on-month, while the index of service sector prices rose point-three percent on-month to a record high.