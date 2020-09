Photo : YONHAP News

Three scuba divers were reported missing in waters off Jeju Island.Around 1:14 p.m. this Tuesday, the maritime police received a report that three people were missing near waters off Beom Island, in Seogwipo.The report was filed by a captain of a fishing vessel who said he took two men from Seogwipo and a woman from Seoul out to sea around noon. However, they never came back out of the water.