The government will begin to dole out emergency cash payouts on Thursday to help people hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.The government will provide 500-thousand won each to 500-thousand freelancers and non-standard contract workers who suffered from job instability and reduced income.From Friday, up to two million won each will be given to small-sized merchants who were hit hard by the social distancing rules. The beneficiaries may apply for the payouts from Thursday.From Monday, the government will send relief funds worth 200-thousand won per child to families whose children range from infants up to elementary school students.Emergency relief of 500-thousand won each will be given from Tuesday to young, low-income job seekers.