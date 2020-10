Photo : YONHAP News

The United States Department of Defense said on Saturday that Washington is analyzing North Korea's latest military parade in consultation with its Asian allies.In response to an inquiry by the Yonhap News agency, Pentagon spokesperson John Supple said the United States is aware of reports related to the parade.The spokesperson added that the U.S.' analysis is ongoing and it is consulting with its allies in the region.The remarks came after North Korea staged a massive military parade, showcasing a new intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to be capable of striking the U.S. mainland.The new ICBM is presumably longer and wider than the North's latest Hwasong-15, implying a longer range.North Korea also unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, which it called the Pukguksong-4, during the parade.