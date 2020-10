Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases returned to triple digits due to an outbreak that infected more than 50 people at a nursing home in Busan.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 110 new cases were detected throughout Wednesday, bringing the accumulated total to 24-thousand-988.Of the new cases, 95 were community infections, including 53 at the nursing home, while 15 were imported.