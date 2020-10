Photo : YONHAP News

Pastor Lee Dong-hwan of the Korean Methodist Church has been given a two-year suspension by Gyeonggi church authorities for blessing sexual minorities in a public prayer.In a church trial held in Yongin City on Thursday, the Gyeonggi Association of Methodist Churches handed down the decision.Pastor Lee is alleged to have blessed sexual minorities at the Incheon Queer Culture Festival in August last year.Lee was charged with violating the tenets of the church through his actions.