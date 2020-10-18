25th BIFF Opens amid Support from Filmmakers Worldwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Renowned filmmakers around the globe conveyed words of encouragement as the 25th Busan International Film Festival opened on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Though major events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, have been scaled down or cancelled, the festival will screen 192 films from 68 countries through Friday of next week.Among those who sent supportive messages were South Korean directors Lee Chang-dong and Park Chan-wook, Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda and Chinese director Jia Zhangke.Jia said in his message that the pandemic cannot stop filmmakers’ passion, while Park said the history of filmmaking has always been about overcoming big challenges and hardship. Such messages are available for viewers on the festival’s official YouTube channel.Due to COVID-19, major global film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, have not been held this year.Arrangements for the Busan International Film Festival were made under social distancing Level Two quarantine rules. Indoor theaters will accommodate less than 50 viewers per screening and outdoor theaters less than 100.Each invited film will be screened only once during the festival period while the number of theaters to screen them was also significantly cut from 37 to six.