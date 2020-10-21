Moon Reconfirms Police Autonomy from Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Police officers displayed their skills at a ceremony marking the 75th Police Day before President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday. The president then encouraged them to build a fair investigative process as his administration pushes forward with plans to redraw investigative parameters for the police and prosecution. The remarks came as the ruling camp and prosecution are at odds over the recent hedge fund scandals.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: 75th National Police Day event (Oct. 21/Police Human Resources Development Institute)]Police commandos demonstrated anti-terror rescue operations in front of President Moon Jae-in as he visited their main training center in South Chungcheong Province.At the event marking the 75th National Police Day on Wednesday, President Moon reconfirmed his blueprint to strengthen the investigative power of the police.[Soundbite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"When the jurisdiction over anti-communist investigation is transferred to the police, you will shoulder more responsibility in national security. Please do your best to ensure that your capabilities in national security and anti-terror operations are strengthened for airtight public safety."Under his law enforcement reform campaign, jurisdiction over North Korea-related cases is set to be transferred from the National Intelligence Service(NIS) to the police.In terms of the prosecution, which is widely accused of abusing its power to drop investigations, the Moon government is redrawing the parameters of both police and prosecution to expand the autonomy of the police.[Soundbite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"Your strong self-reform has increased public trust. The police so far have carried out 330 reform tasks and devised human rights guidelines to ensure proper investigation. By readjusting investigative authorities, preparations have been made to boost police autonomy and independence. The launch of the national investigative headquarters is scheduled to assume the central role in national investigation."Moon then asked the police to win public trust in law enforcement, seeking popular support needed for the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or the CIO. The new state investigator will replace the prosecution in high-profile corruption cases.This year’s Police Day came as the ruling camp and prosecution are at odds over the recent hedge fund scandals involving politicians, prosecutors and officials allegedly lobbied by Lime and Optimus asset management companies.The Justice Ministry on Sunday blamed Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl for being reluctant in investigating prosecutors and lawmakers with their suspected ties to the hedge fund managers.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.