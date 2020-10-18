Moon Urges Police to Establish Fair, Professional Investigative System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged the police to establish an investigative system based on fairness and professionalism, assessing that the shift in investigative power has gained a foothold in enhancing police autonomy and responsibility.At a ceremony marking the 75th Police Day on Wednesday, Moon emphasized that self-innovation by the police, including guaranteeing human rights during investigations, has helped the agency garner more public trust.Moon added that the soon-to-be established national investigation headquarters, which will separate the police's investigative functions from administrative tasks, is expected to enhance political neutrality, as well as investigative responsibility.Moon also asked the police to thoroughly prepare for the enforcement of a new system where municipal governments will take local police authority.Praising law enforcement in preventing recent mass street rallies as part of the government's quarantine efforts, Moon vowed to ensure that the police’s hard work is not left unnoticed.