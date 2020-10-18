Justice Minister Regrets Resignation of Chief District Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has expressed regret over the resignation of the chief district prosecutor overseeing an investigation into the country's hedge fund scandals.Choo made the remark regarding Park Soon-cheol, the head of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, on Thursday, hours after Park announced he was resigning.The minister then called on the district office to focus on revealing the truth behind the hedge fund scandals, keeping the people in mind.She also unveiled plans to select Park’s successor in a couple of days to minimize any vacuum in the probe into the scandals.Earlier in the day, Park said he was resigning shortly after claiming that politics have “buried the prosecution” in an online post. He also criticized Choo’s move to exercise authority to command an investigation into a massive financial fraud scandal involving Lime Asset Management and allegations involving the top prosecutor's family.