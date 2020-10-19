KDCA Urges Local Gov'ts Not to Decide on Flu Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Friday that local governments should not decide unilaterally to suspend seasonal flu vaccinations.The top infectious disease agency announced its stance in a media release, saying it instructed local governments not to decide on the matter on its own so the national preventive inoculation programs can be managed smoothly.The KDCA's comments came after some local governments and state-funded health centers advised local clinics to withhold influenza vaccinations for the time being amid a growing number of deaths reported within days of flu vaccines being administered. It runs counter to the KDCA’s stance to continue the seasonal vaccination program despite rising concerns given the lack of a clear correlation between the deaths and the vaccines.The KDCA, meanwhile, is scheduled to announce the outcome of a meeting on Friday evening discussing the possible correlation of vaccines and fatalities and whether to continue giving flu shots.