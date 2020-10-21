Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Science

Gov't: Slim Chance of Direct Link Between Flu Shots, Deaths

Write: 2020-10-26 16:11:33Update: 2020-10-26 16:12:29

Gov't: Slim Chance of Direct Link Between Flu Shots, Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 59 people, mostly those in their 70s and 80s, have now died after receiving flu shots, up from 48 as of Saturday. 

However, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said in a Monday press release that it will continue its nationwide vaccine program, stating there is a very slim chance of a link between the shots and deaths.

So far, authorities have analyzed a total of 46 deaths and did not find any acute abnormal reaction that may occur after a flu shot in any of the cases, nor any serious atypical reactions.

As such, the nationwide influenza vaccination program will continue, though authorities will closely monitor possible links as one-thousand-231 people have reported side effects after getting shots this year as of Sunday.

The KDCA said it is currently looking into the remaining 13 cases and will monitor future cases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >