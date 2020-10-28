Finance Minister: Recent Indicators All Point to Economic Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Friday that the country's industrial output and other recent indicators all point to economic recovery.The minister gave the assessment in a Facebook post right after Statistics Korea announced that the nation logged gains in industrial output, consumption and investment last month.Minister Hong said the nation's real gross domestic product rebounded and posted positive growth in the third quarter and the major industrial indexes showed improvement in September, the last month of the third quarter.Hong then said that all of these indicators are meaningful results brightening prospects for the fourth quarter.The minister also noted that the recent indexes on consumer and business sentiment for October both posted double-digit growth, indicating a quick recovery in economic sentiments.