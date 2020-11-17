S. Korea Reports Another Case of Highly Pathogenic AI

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) on Wednesday.The Environment Ministry said the H5N8 strain of bird flu was discovered in fecal samples collected from wild birds on November 17 at a stream in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.The latest case, the seventh so far, was reported in the same area where a similar case was confirmed late last month.The government decided to extend until December 8 restrictions of the movement of poultry and other livestock in the area, which have been imposed since a previous case was discovered in the area on October 28.A ministry official called on people to wear masks and pay extra attention to hygiene when visiting habitats of migratory birds and to immediately report to authorities if they find dead wild birds.