Politics

Write: 2020-11-27 12:06:50Update: 2020-11-27 14:21:36

Moon Vows to Establish Panel to Accelerate 2050 Carbon Neutrality Campaign

President Moon Jae-in vowed to establish a presidential committee with participation from both the public and private sectors to accelerate South Korea's push to go carbon neutral by 2050.

At an interagency meeting to draw up such strategies on Friday, Moon said carbon neutrality is a global trend, before pledging to lower carbon dependency in all economic areas, starting with a structural change of the country's energy system.

The president said the main energy source will change from fossil fuel to renewable energy, and the government will foster the industries of renewable energy, hydrogen energy and energy information technology.

The government will also nurture the future vehicles industry as one that leads the carbon neutrality campaign, expanding production and supply of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, as well as charging stations.

In line with the announced measures, the government will seek to set up a new vice ministerial post to be in charge of energy policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
