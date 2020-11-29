Top Prosecutor Calls for Postponement of Disciplinary Committee Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has requested the Justice Ministry to postpone a meeting of the disciplinary committee slated to be held on Wednesday to decide his fate.Yoon's legal representative Lee Wan-gyu issued a statement on Tuesday and said a formal request was submitted to the ministry.Lee said he and his client also asked for the right to access records compiled by the ministry regarding potential disciplinary action against Yoon and to be informed of who is on the committee.The request was disclosed soon after an inspection committee of the ministry reached the conclusion that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's move against the top prosecutor had procedural flaws.Last week, Minister Choo unprecedentedly suspended the top prosecutor from duty, claiming her ministry found "serious misconduct" after investigating various allegations against Yoon. The minister also asked for him to face discipline.According to sources within the judiciary, the seven-member disciplinary panel will consist of the minister herself and the vice justice minister, as well as two prosecutors, a lawyer, a law professor and an academic appointed by the minister.