Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Top Prosecutor Calls for Postponement of Disciplinary Committee Meeting

Write: 2020-12-01 16:10:41Update: 2020-12-01 17:08:57

Top Prosecutor Calls for Postponement of Disciplinary Committee Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has requested the Justice Ministry to postpone a meeting of the disciplinary committee slated to be held on Wednesday to decide his fate. 

Yoon's legal representative Lee Wan-gyu issued a statement on Tuesday and said a formal request was submitted to the ministry. 

Lee said he and his client also asked for the right to access records compiled by the ministry regarding potential disciplinary action against Yoon and to be informed of who is on the committee. 

The request was disclosed soon after an inspection committee of the ministry reached the conclusion that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's move against the top prosecutor had procedural flaws.  

Last week, Minister Choo unprecedentedly suspended the top prosecutor from duty, claiming her ministry found "serious misconduct" after investigating various allegations against Yoon. The minister also asked for him to face discipline. 

According to sources within the judiciary, the seven-member disciplinary panel will consist of the minister herself and the vice justice minister, as well as two prosecutors, a lawyer, a law professor and an academic appointed by the minister.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >