South Korea's main stock index has hit another record high after two straight days of losses.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 14-point-97 points, or zero-point-54 percent, on Wednesday, ending the day at two-thousand-771-point-79.The KOSPI gained zero-point-86 percent last Friday to end at two-thousand-770-point-06 before closing down zero-point-28 percent on Monday and zero-point-19 percent on Tuesday.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-38 points, or zero-point-90 percent, to close at 939-point-65.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened zero-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-94-point-zero won.