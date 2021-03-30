S. Korea, US, Japan Reaffirm Cooperation on Denuclearization of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Top security officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation and a joint response to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue.National security adviser Suh Hoon held face-to-face talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Jake Sullivan and Shigeru Kitamura in Maryland on Friday after which the White House released a press statement on the meeting.In the statement, the three sides said they met to discuss Washington's ongoing North Korea policy review and other issues of joint interest including security concerns in the Indo-Pacific.The officials affirmed their commitment to a joint effort to defend and advance their shared security goals.The Friday meeting between the top security advisers of Seoul, Tokyo and Washington was the first of its kind since President Biden took office and the foremost goal was to exchange opinions on the U.S.'s new North Korea policy, the review of which is in the final stages.The allies also held consecutive bilateral meetings throughout Friday.The statement expressed shared concerns on North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, reaffirmed cooperation toward decentralization and underlined the need to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions.The three sides also discussed COVID-19 and the turmoil in Myanmar and agreed to advance their joint vision based on shared democratic values.