S. Korea, Thailand Agree to Hold Talks on Health Security

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Thai counterpart held phone talks on Monday to discuss regional issues and ways to develop relations between the two nations.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Chung and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai assessed that the bilateral relations of their countries have seen progress in diverse areas such as trade, infrastructure, defense and environment, and agreed to work to further enhance cooperation.In particular, the two officials agreed to hold a "two plus two" dialogue with the foreign and health ministers at an appropriate time to discuss cooperation in health and other related fields.Chung and Don expressed deep concerns about the bloody crackdown by the Myanmar military against anti-coup protesters that has resulted in hundreds of deaths.Chung also explained Seoul's continued efforts to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace in the region. In response, Don reaffirmed his country's firm support for Seoul's peace drive.