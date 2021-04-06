Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, Thailand Agree to Hold Talks on Health Security

Write: 2021-04-06 10:20:24Update: 2021-04-06 10:40:13

S. Korea, Thailand Agree to Hold Talks on Health Security

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Thai counterpart held phone talks on Monday to discuss regional issues and ways to develop relations between the two nations.

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Chung and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai assessed that the bilateral relations of their countries have seen progress in diverse areas such as trade, infrastructure, defense and environment, and agreed to work to further enhance cooperation. 

In particular, the two officials agreed to hold a "two plus two" dialogue with the foreign and health ministers at an appropriate time to discuss cooperation in health and other related fields. 

Chung and Don expressed deep concerns about the bloody crackdown by the Myanmar military against anti-coup protesters that has resulted in hundreds of deaths. 

Chung also explained Seoul's continued efforts to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace in the region. In response, Don reaffirmed his country's firm support for Seoul's peace drive.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >