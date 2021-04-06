Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Polls Open for By-Elections to Choose Seoul, Busan Mayors

Write: 2021-04-07 07:23:01Update: 2021-04-07 12:59:24

Polls Open for By-Elections to Choose Seoul, Busan Mayors

Photo : YONHAP News

The by-elections to choose the mayors of Seoul and Busan as well as 19 other posts including those for the heads of a city district and county, have begun. 

The National Election Commission said voters began to cast their ballots at three-thousand-459 polling stations across the nation at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The polling booths will remain open until 8 p.m. 

As ballot counting at 55 locations across the nation will likely begin at 8 or 8:30 p.m., the election watchdog expects many of the winners to be determined by around 12 a.m., when around half of the votes are expected to have been counted. 

There are 12-point-16 million eligible voters, including eight-point-four million in Seoul and two-point-nine million in Busan, and around two-point-five million have already cast ballots during the two-day early voting session through Saturday at a record high turnout of 20-point-54 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >