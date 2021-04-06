Gyeonggi, Incheon, Busan Order 3-Week Suspension of Entertainment Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

The governments of Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and Busan have ordered for entertainment businesses, including clubs and bars, in their regions to close for three weeks starting from Monday.The directives were announced following the central government’s decision earlier on Friday to extend current social distancing rules for three more weeks through May 2 amid an unyielding uptick in new COVID-19 transmissions nationwide.While advising that areas at Level Two social distancing shutter clubs and bars over the three-week period, the central government has left it up to the regional governments on whether to suspend such businesses or allow them to remain open until 10 p.m.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, Level Two social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier system, remains in place in the Seoul metro region as well as other cities and regions, including Busan, Jeonju, Suncheon, Jinju and Geoje.The Seoul Metropolitan Government - under new leadership - has yet to make a decision on the matter.