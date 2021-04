Photo : KBS News

The White House said China and North Korea will be on the agenda when U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga meet on Friday.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday that the summit will touch on the U.S.’ approach to China and shared cooperation with Japan on that front.She added that the U.S.-Japan joint commitment toward the denuclearization of North Korea will be part of the discussion, as well as security and regional security.Meanwhile, a senior U.S. administration official said in a background press call on Thursday that Biden is likely to discuss strained South Korea-Japan ties with Suga. The official described the worsened ties as "concerning" and "painful."