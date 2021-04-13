Pres. Office: S. Korea-US Summit to Display Commitment toward Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said the South Korea-U.S. summit scheduled for next month will display the leaders' strong commitment toward prioritizing the alliance and developing bilateral ties in a comprehensive and reciprocal way.An official from the top office on Friday expected the upcoming summit to offer an opportunity for in depth strategic dialogue and coordination on the alliance and North Korea policies.The official forecast the leaders to create momentum to advance efforts to denuclearize and establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. He added that the allies will coordinate Washington's ongoing North Korea policy review from start to finish.The official, meanwhile, declined to confirm whether Japan's recent decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean or the global shortage of COVID-19 vaccines would be on the agenda.Seoul and Washington earlier announced that President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet in Washington in late May for their first face-to-face meeting and the second summit talks since Biden took office in January.