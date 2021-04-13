Menu Content

Politics

PM Nominee Vows to Reform State Affairs with Humility

Write: 2021-04-16 19:21:23

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Nominee Kim Boo-kyum has vowed to serve the public with humility and pursue government reforms. 

Kim made the remark in a meeting with reporters after he was named to succeed Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who is stepping down to run for the presidential election next year.

The former interior minister, who served four terms as a lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Party, assessed the DP’s crushing defeat in the recent by-elections as a stern reprimand from the public over the scandal relating to real estate speculation by public officials and other issues. 

Kim vowed to address such criticisms, and said he will strive to reform related matters based on principle and also with humility and through introspection.

The 63-year-old career politician also vowed to enhance engagement efforts in politics and to pursue national unity, adding that he will not hesitate to seek cooperation from the opposition bloc. 

Kim said if he passes a parliamentary confirmation hearing, he will also focus efforts on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering people's  livelihoods.
