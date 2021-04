Photo : YONHAP News

Every adult in the United States is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.U.S. President Joe Biden announced through a White House video that as of Monday, “everybody” was eligible for the vaccine and that there were enough doses, encouraging the public to get vaccinated.The move means all people aged 16 and older in all 50 U.S states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico, are now eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, half of U.S. adults, or some 130 million people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday.