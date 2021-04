Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has announced plans to begin accepting subscriptions in advance for some 30-thousand public housing units through installment sale during the second half of this year.According to the Land Ministry on Wednesday, early subscription submissions for around 30-thousand-200 units, divided into four rounds, will begin in July.The units will be built in the government's urban development areas, such as Incheon, and the Gyeonggi provincial cities of Seongnam, Uiwang, Namyangju, Paju, Hanam, Gwacheon, Siheung and Goyang.About half the units, or 14-thousand, will be set aside for newlyweds.Early subscriptions are accepted one or two years before regular subscriptions, guaranteeing those who win the right to purchase a unit if they remain without a home until the regular subscription period.