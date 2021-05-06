Gov't Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for 60-74 Age Bracket

Photo : YONHAP News

The government opened reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations to those aged 60 to 74 on Thursday.According to the state task force on vaccination, those aged 70 to 74 may make reservations for the inoculation program from Thursday to June 3. Then those aged 65 to 69 can begin from Monday, followed by those aged 60 to 64 from next Thursday.Inoculations for the age group will take place at around 12-thousand-700 medical facilities across the nation between May 27 and June 19. All will receive AstraZeneca vaccines.Patients with chronic respiratory disorders who are younger than 60 are also allowed to make reservations from Thursday and will get vaccinated from May 27. Those under 30, however, will be excluded given concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine’s possible link to rare blood clots.