G7 Countries Urge N. Korea to Return to Dialogue

The Group of Seven(G7) advanced countries have expressed support for Washington’s new policy on North Korea and urged the regime to refrain from provocations and return to dialogue on ending its nuclear program.The foreign and development ministers of the G7 countries issued a joint communique on Wednesday following their meeting in London. The meeting also included diplomats from South Korea, India, Australia and Brunei.In the statement, the ministers said they remain committed to the goal of North Korea abandoning all of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.They also said they welcome the readiness of the U.S. to continue its efforts “in that regard” and send their continuous support.They stressed they will fully implement UN Security Council sanctions on the North and urged the country to comply with all of its international obligations.The G7 ministers also expressed their support for an early resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and peaceful resolution of tensions on the Korean Peninsula while expressing serious concern over human rights violations in the North.