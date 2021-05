Photo : YONHAP News

Police in Seoul’s Yongsan district have questioned the wife of Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier, who was booked for assault, on Thursday.Yongsan police disclosed the inquiry but refused to elaborate on her testimony or confirm whether she had abandoned diplomatic immunity.Lescouhier's wife is accused of slapping two employees at a clothing store in Yongsan district on April 9.After the incident, the ambassador’s wife was admitted to a hospital for a stroke and was discharged on April 23. Lescouhier had conveyed to the South Korean government that his wife would cooperate in the investigation.