Pres. Moon, Ruling Party See Rise in Approval Ratings

Photo : KBS News

A new survey finds that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has recovered to the mid-30 percent range.In a survey of some two-thousand adults nationwide conducted last Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Realmeter said 36 percent thought Moon was doing a good job. That’s up three percentage points from the previous week.Sixty-point-three percent of those surveyed gave a negative assessment of Moon, down two-point-three percentage points from the previous week.Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party also saw a boost. Its approval rating came to 30-point-two percent, up two-point-four percentage points from the previous week.The main opposition People Power Party, on its part, saw its rating slip two percentage points to 35-point-three percent.The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.