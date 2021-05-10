Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Moon, Ruling Party See Rise in Approval Ratings

Write: 2021-05-10 11:45:03Update: 2021-05-10 16:17:13

A new survey finds that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has recovered to the mid-30 percent range.

In a survey of some two-thousand adults nationwide conducted last Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Realmeter said 36 percent thought Moon was doing a good job. That’s up three percentage points from the previous week. 

Sixty-point-three percent of those surveyed gave a negative assessment of Moon, down two-point-three percentage points from the previous week. 

Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party also saw a boost. Its approval rating came to 30-point-two percent, up two-point-four percentage points from the previous week. 

The main opposition People Power Party, on its part, saw its rating slip two percentage points to 35-point-three percent.

The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.
