Moon to Spend Final Year in Office Seeking to Achieve 'Irreversible Peace'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Additionally on Monday, President Moon refused to give up hope on achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as part of his administration's peace process. He promised to continue efforts to fulfill the goal of realizing "irreversible peace" in the region.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Moon Jae-in says he will consider his final year in office the last opportunity to move forward from incomplete peace on the Korean Peninsula to irreversible peace, adding that the time has come to take action.Recognizing there were concerns that the U.S. may return to a posture of "strategic patience", Moon welcomed the Joe Biden government's close consultation with Seoul during its policy review, as well as its view that letting communications remain stalled for long was not helpful.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English Translation)]"The Biden administration in the U.S. has completed its North Korea policy review as the result of close consultation with Seoul. We welcome the policy direction that aims to seek resolution through diplomacy with a flexible, progressive and practical approach based on the Singapore Declaration under the basic goal of complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."Ahead of his first summit with Biden in Washington on May 21, Moon pledged to solidify the alliance and further coordinate on North Korea policy so that dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, as well as the two Koreas, can swiftly resume.The president, however, said he will not hastily seek the resumption of talks, but will mobilize all means when the opportunity arrives for all relevant parties to advance the peace process.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English Translation)]"While North Korea responded (to the U.S. policy review) in various ways, I do not believe Pyongyang has ruled out dialogue. The North is likely in the last stages of its deliberations. As we have an opportunity to once again sit down in face-to-face talks, I hope that Pyongyang will respond positively. And if such a situation should arise, our government will exert all-out efforts."In an apparent reference to Seoul's ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet activity enforced since March, Moon said acts that violate inter-Korean agreements and current laws are undesirable and that authorities have no other choice but to sternly enforce the law.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.