Photo : YONHAP News

Following the resignation of Park Jun-young, the nominee tapped to head the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry, the presidential office on Thursday hoped for the swift confirmation of the remaining nominees.An official with the presidential office told reporters that Park’s resignation was the result of seeking the opinion of the National Assembly and making a comprehensive judgement.The official then said that Park did not communicate directly with the president, but was aware of conversations taking place at parliament. As such, his decision to back out was voluntary while communicating with the presidential office.The presidential office is now looking forward to the expeditious submission of the National Assembly’s confirmation hearing reports for the remaining candidates.