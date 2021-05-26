Pentagon: US Working on Details of Vaccine Provision to S. Korean Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday that it is working on the details of how and when U.S. vaccines will be provided to South Korean troops working with U.S. Forces Korea.U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement on Friday that the U.S. will provide COVID-19 vaccines to fully inoculate all 550-thousand South Korean troops that work closely with U.S. troops in South Korea.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a press briefing that the defense department obviously supports the president's direction to provide the vaccines.Kirby added that the U.S. is still working through the details of how that's going to occur. He also refused to provide any details when asked if the allies have plans to resume a large-scale joint military exercise.But he said that training with South Korea is a significant component of the U.S.' ability to meet its treaty commitments to South Korea, adding there will be constant assessments and reviews on what training events might be best.